One Year Later: Family of youth football coach killed in I-65 road rage shooting still searching for answers

INDIANAPOLIS — A beloved youth football coach was shot and killed in an alleged road rage shooting one year ago, and his family is still searching for answers.

Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter while exiting I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood on Jan. 11, 2023.

“I don’t know how we are going to heal from this because we are hurt every day,” Tiffany Hamilton, Richard’s widow, said.

She fought back tears when speaking to WRTV about the past year without Richard.

“No one deserves this. No one deserves to watch the person they love die in their arms,” Tiffany said.

Richard founded the Indy Youth Steelers, a youth football team. He also helped start the Tarkington Teen Work Crew, which is a program out of the MLK Center that empowers youth to become leaders.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police did not have any information on a suspect vehicle until this week. Now, they say they are looking for a newer model of a silver Mazda with dark tinted windows.

According to police, the alleged shooter was driving the Mazda, and targeted Richard’s van as they exited I-65 northbound.

“I don’t know what could bring anyone to that anger. To do that to someone when they haven’t even put their hands on you,” Tiffany said.

Police say it’s very difficult to solve cases like these due to the lack of details gathered and a crime scene that is constantly evolving.

ISP says out of the nearly 300 road rage incidents last year, they had made seven arrests as of late Dec.

“At least turn yourself in. We are hurting,” Tiffany said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).