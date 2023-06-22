Operation North Star enters phase 3, federal and state officials addressing crime in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The third phase is underway in a plan to combine local, state and federal efforts to curb gun violence in Central Indiana.

“Last year alone we had over 75,000 apprehensions, including some close to 6,000 homicide suspects. None of that could be achieved if it wasn’t for the state and local partners,” Ronald Davis, U.S. Marshals Service Director, said.

Operation North Star (ONS III) is a national initiative from the U.S. Marshals aiming to become another solution to gun violence in Indianapolis and Central Indiana.

"It's not a good thing for Indianapolis to be on the radar from the standpoint of violence, but it is from the standpoint that the Marshal service is willing to come and help us out when getting some of these bad actors off the streets," IMPD Chief Randall Taylor said.

The initiative focuses on violent offenders in cities across the U.S. facing challenges from gun violence.

Officials are attempting to pull in resources to clear outstanding warrants.

"It's not a quantitative amount of arrest. We're not just trying to break records of how many people go to jail," Davis said.

Davis says this initiative also requires a surge in additional funding to increase activity.

“Indianapolis had a total of 1,500 apprehensions in Operation North Star phase one, phase two had 800 apprehensions. We expect good results for phase three,” Davis said.

Just in the last 48 hours, officials say ONS III led to the capture of one of the U.S. Marshals’ “15 Most Wanted.”

26-year-old Joshua Smiley was taken into custody right here in Central Indiana, making this action that much more valuable in tackling crime across our city.

“I will point out that there’s 188 people in jail right now charged with murder. Very few of them surrendered themselves,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. “Important enforcement actions like this are what gets people off the streets.”

The first two phases of ONS resulted in closing 2,666 warrants and 230 homicide cases. They seized 196 guns, 59 kilograms of drugs and $4 million across the country.