Orange County Sheriff's deputy shot multiple times remains in critical condition

Lousville, KY. — An Orange County, Indiana deputy sheriff remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the early morning hours of January 3rd.

According to reports from Indiana State Police, Deputy Zac Andry was responding to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle around 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 150 and State Road 56 in Orange County. While interacting with the driver, identified as Austin Schepers, the situation escalated when Schepers shot Andry four times, including once in the head. Following the incident, Schepers fled the scene.

An extensive manhunt ensued, leading authorities to locate Schepers in Louisville on the night of January 4th. During the encounter, he was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Deputy Andry is currently in critical but stable condition in intensive care at the University of Louisville Hospital. He remains under sedation.

"Family members as well as Orange County Sheriff Davy Henderson remain grateful for the amount of support they have received, and continue to ask the community for their positive thoughts and well-wishes towards the recovery efforts of Deputy Andry," ISP said.

Those wishing to financially support the Andry family may do so through an account established at Springs Valley Bank and Trust in French Lick or through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. For more information, click here.