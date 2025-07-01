Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Over 20 arrested in serial theft crackdown in Indianapolis

impd file
WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
FILE PHOTO
impd file
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20 people are facing charges for serial theft in the Indianapolis area.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, this year, detectives have been concentrating on identifying serial theft suspects, leading to the arrests.

One notable case involved Timothy Dodd, who was wanted on multiple warrants.

On May 23, he led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before crashing and fleeing on foot with his girlfriend, Brizhane Hicks. Dodd was quickly apprehended, while Hicks initially escaped but was arrested on June 24 on multiple warrants.

“I appreciate everyone who helps us hold these serial offenders accountable,” said North District Commander Matthew Thomas. “That includes those who report incidents and suspicious activities, officers who respond to runs, detectives who investigate the cases, the loss prevention staff who provide quality leads, the prosecutors who screen the cases, and the officers/detectives who worked to track down the offenders. It is truely a collaborative effort.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.