Overnight crash claims life of motorcyclist on I-465; man arrested for OWI

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers from the Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on I-465 southbound near the 10.7-mile marker on the west side of Indianapolis.

ISP said dispatch received multiple calls reporting a crash involving a car that had struck the concrete median barrier and was left in the roadway.

Shortly after, additional calls reported that a motorcycle had collided with the vehicle. First responders arrived on the scene to find the motorcycle rider unconscious on the ground; he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 24-year-old from Indianapolis, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic when he attempted a maneuver to leave the exit lane to Sam Jones.

This caused him to lose control, resulting in the car crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into the median barrier. The wrecked Honda was left positioned in the left lane of I-465.

A few moments later, a southbound motorcycle collided with the disabled vehicle, ejecting the rider and causing fatal injuries. The driver of the Honda was arrested for operating while intoxicated in connection with the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-465 were restricted for nearly five hours as investigators worked the scene, with the roadway being cleared around 7:00 a.m.