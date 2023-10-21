Overnight shootings leave two people dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate shootings in Indianapolis overnight.

The first shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5500 block of Georgetown Road on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to the location and located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Shortly after, IMPD officers were alerted to another shooting around 2:18 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers responded to E. 21st St. and N. Emerson Ave. Police said they located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was listed in critical condition before later being pronounced deceased.

At this time, police have not provided any information about a suspect in either shooting.