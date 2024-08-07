Owen County Humane Society asking for help after seizure of 348 animals

OWEN COUNTY — The Humane Society in Owen County is asking for donations after seizing nearly 350 animals in Gosport.

Humane Society leaders teamed up with state officials to retrieve the animals from a farm on July 8 and more on July 18.

In total, the humane society took in 17 dogs and puppies, 29 ducks, 225 chickens, 21 sheep, 9 rabbits, 25 goats, four horses, four pigs, two cows, two bearded dragons and 10 cats and kitttens (one of which had 6 kittens shortly after intake).

"We are extremely grateful to our rescue partners that showed up and who have helped us in the past," a social media post from the humane society said. "If not for them to help transport and take on the care of the farm animals, the animals wouldn’t have received the immediate medical care that they needed."

The humane society says they need $25,000 to treat and re-shelter the animals.

Court records show multiple people face charges in relation to the seizure of the animals.