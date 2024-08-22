Owner of Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ restaurant killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of one of Indy's most popular and well-known soul food restaurants has died.

George Nelson Sr., 56, was fatally shot on Wednesday outside of Ma and Pa's Backyard BBQ restaurant in the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the northwest side of the city.

According to IMPD, Nelson was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ restaurant, owned by Nelson and his family, was originally located in the 3400 block of College Avenue, but recently moved to the location on Dr. MLK Jr. Street.

According to IMPD, shortly before midnight, three suspects were detained in the 2000 block of N. Bancroft Street after a separate shots fired incident.

One of those three suspects were arrested on preliminary charges related to Nelson's death.

