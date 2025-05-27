Pacers fan arrested for allegedly stabbing Knicks fan at brewery in Carmel

CARMEL — An Indiana Pacers fan was arrested on Friday night after he allegedly stabbed a New York Knicks fan at a brewery in Carmel.

Court documents indicated Carmel police were dispatched to Danny Boy Beer Works on Meeting House Road in Carmel just before 11 p.m. While on the phone with dispatch, the caller stated the accused had stabbed a man in the back on the back patio of the establishment.

According to the court documents, 24-year-old Jarrett Funke of Carmel was harassing Knicks fans at the bar. One of the victims accused Funke of "approaching them and smacking off his Knicks hat" and "yelling obscenities at them."

Funke's father intervened, grabbing him and telling him to stop, according to court documents.

The victim stated things had died down about five minutes later, and he and the other fan went to the back patio to smoke a cigarette. They were alone on the patio until Funke "stormed through the fence and began attacking"

Funke allegedly left the scene in an "aggressive manner" and drove away.

Per court documents, both victims were hurt during the altercation. One victim was taken to an area hospital, with one stab wound to the back, a broken rib and a minor tear in the lung. The other victim cut his lower left leg on the stoop of the back patio during the altercation with Funke.

One of the victims told police he saw Funke placing his hand inside his hooded sweatshirt pocket, "while doing a stabbing motion towards the other victim."

Detectives also spoke with Funke, who allegedly said he didn't believe he was in the wrong and claimed the second victim attacked him first.

When speaking with detectives, Funke claims the second victim pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face before Funke took his pocketknife out of his sweatshirt and swung it toward the second victim, per court documents.

Funke has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery and disorderly conduct by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. He is currently booked at the Hamilton County Jail.