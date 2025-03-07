Parent, sister facing charges after boarding Warren Township bus to fight student

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two family members of a Warren Township student boarded a bus and got into a physical altercation with another student on Thursday.

According to a police report, officers responded to the intersection of E. 35th St. and N. Richardt Ave. for a “simple assault disturbance” and trespassing.

“Parent and sister board brother’s school bus to fight,” the media narrative on the police report said.

Three people were arrested for their role in this incident, including two minors.

A 36-year-old Indianapolis woman faces the following charges:



Battery

Disorderly conduct

Intimidation

Criminal trespass/Refuse to leave

Both a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy face the following charges:



Battery

Disorderly conduct

WRTV has reached out to Warren Township Schools for a statement and is waiting to hear back.