Parents arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth & fentanyl

PERU — A Peru couple has been arrested after their 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.

Indiana State Police began their investigation after the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services requested the emergency removal of a young child from a home after the girl had allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl during a DCS investigation.

The 29-year-old mother and her child were later located during a traffic stop in Peru. The 54-year-old father was later arrested at his place of employment.

After the arrests, officers searched the couple's home and found methamphetamine, heroin, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Both the father and mother are preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Indiana State Police encourages anyone with information about the possession, distribution, or manufacturing of illegal narcotics to call their local law enforcement agency or the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.

