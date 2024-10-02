Parents charged after 2 Westfield Middle Schoolers hospitalized from taking meth

WESTFIELD — Two parents are being charged after two Westfield Middle Schoolers were hospitalized from meth consumption.

Brooke and Freddy Garcia face several charges in relation to possession of a narcotic substance and neglect of a dependent.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 24 the Westfield Fire Department responded to an unconscious person at Westfield Middle School.

A teacher reported the 13-year-old student had extremely dilated pupils and an elevated heart rate. The student allegedly disclosed to the principal that she "swallowed methamphetamine" that she "got from her boyfriend."

Shortly after, another 13-year-old student experienced similar symptoms and both students were transported to the hospital.

According to the PC, school officials identified the boyfriend who allegedly gave the victim the drugs. He was also a juvenile student at the school. Surveillance footage revealed a hand-to-hand exchange between the two before the incident. Court docs reveal he told teachers that he found the drugs in his father's bedroom.

Detectives with Westfield PD utilized school records to identify the parents of the student. A search warrant was quickly granted to search the residence.

During the search, police discovered several substances in the home, including:

methamphetamine beneath a mattress and in a closet

glass smoking devices used for marijuana

a tan powder substance consistent with the appearance of fentanyl

Court documents state police also observed unsafe living conditions at the home, including:



exposed electrical wiring

broken glass

home riddled with insects

rotting food

soiled bedding

urine and feces odor

As a result of the investigation, six children ages 3, 7, 12, 13, 16, and 17 were removed from the home by the Department of Child Services.

