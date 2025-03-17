Parents charged with neglect after infant's death in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis parents are facing neglect charges after the death of their four-month-old daughter.

Tiera Crute, 25, and Darion Washington, 28, have been charged with neglect following the death of four-month-old, Iyari Washington.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a distress call on March 3, 2023, regarding an unresponsive baby at their residence on North Holmes Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Iyari in an emaciated state.

Iyari was transported to Riley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. An autopsy showed that she was significantly malnourished and underweight, weighing just 7.1 pounds at the time of her death.

According to the affidavit, detectives found discrepancies in the parents' statements regarding Iyari's health, who reportedly failed to seek prompt medical care for their daughter.

Detectives discovered that Iyari had been born prematurely and had health complications that required specialized care. Although she was discharged from the hospital with instructions for follow-up care, her parents did not take her to the necessary appointments, citing difficulties in scheduling and transportation issues. The last significant medical attention Iyari received was during her stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In interviews, both parents indicated awareness of Iyari's ongoing breathing difficulties and expressed intent to schedule a doctor's appointment. However, this never occurred. Witnesses, including family members, reported that they had noticed the infant's poor health, and concerns had been raised to the parents, who downplayed the situation.

As part of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants at the family home and found no baby bottles, formula, or appropriate sleeping arrangements for the infant. The findings led to the conclusion that the parents had medically neglected Iyari.