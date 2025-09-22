Passenger dies in downtown Indianapolis crash, driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A passenger died following a two-vehicle crash in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning that police believe involved an intoxicated driver.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 2:55 a.m.,officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury crash in the area of N East Street and E Ohio Street.

When officers arrived, they found a two-vehicle accident involving a red Dodge Charger and a black GMC Yukon. A passenger from the Yukon was ejected during the accident.

IEMS transported the ejected passenger to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police believe the Yukon was traveling southbound on N East Street when the Charger, traveling eastbound on E Ohio Street, struck the Yukon. The impact caused the Yukon to leave the roadway and strike a utility pole. The Charger struck a building.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital and both submitted to blood draws, which is standard procedure for a fatal accident. The driver of the Charger was later arrested.

Intoxication by the driver of the Charger is believed to be a factor in this incident.