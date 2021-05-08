Patrolling officers find man shot to death at Indy park

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers on patrol found a man shot to death at a park on Indianapolis' south side early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were patrolling Southside Park on Hanna Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when they located an unoccupied vehicle in the park.

Further investigation led officers to the body of a man who had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area and collected potential evidence, but no suspects were located. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.