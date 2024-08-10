Watch Now
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy's south side Friday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a fatal crash in the 2300 block of E. Stop 11 Rd. around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a pedestrian was struck by a driver. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

At this time, police are asking anyone with information to come to contact IMPD or 317-262-TIPS.

