Pedestrian dead in Noblesville hit and run

NOBLESVILLE — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Noblesville hit and run crash early Sunday morning, according to police.

Noblesville Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Cicero Road and Field Drive around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male lying in the middle of the the road.

The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Based on his injuries and a large amount of glass in the area, officers determined the victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Detective Joseph Jerrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.gov or 317-776-6371.