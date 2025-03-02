Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on the near east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Rural Street around 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The victim, identified as an adult female, was promptly transported to an area hospital, but sadly, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene, prompting an active search for the individual responsible.