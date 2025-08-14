Man dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11:09 a.m., officers responded to reports of a personal injury accident at the intersection of Denison Street and W. Troy Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been hit by at least one vehicle. Indianapolis Emergency Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and is believed to have fled on foot.

IMPD-certified investigators are currently on-site gathering evidence and seeking information related to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with details to come forward.