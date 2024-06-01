Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's west side

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (26).png
wrtv
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (26).png
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 13:44:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy's west side Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck in the area of West 71 Street and Georgetown Road.

Police said the victim died on the scene.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team will investigate.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

Check back for updates.

WATCH | Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | May 31, 11pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.