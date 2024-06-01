Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indy's west side Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck in the area of West 71 Street and Georgetown Road.

Police said the victim died on the scene.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team will investigate.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

