Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed at 34th and College

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided/WRTV
34th and College.jpg
Posted at 1:38 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 01:38:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A male pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday night.

It happened at 34th Street and College Avenue on the city's near north side.

A Public Information Officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the scene said a car had stopped southbound on College Avenue when a dark vehicle behind darted around the stopped motorist and that's when the second vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police and EMS were called to the scene where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!