Pedestrian struck and killed at 34th and College

INDIANAPOLIS — A male pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday night.

It happened at 34th Street and College Avenue on the city's near north side.

A Public Information Officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the scene said a car had stopped southbound on College Avenue when a dark vehicle behind darted around the stopped motorist and that's when the second vehicle struck the pedestrian.

Police and EMS were called to the scene where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

