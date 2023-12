SPEEDWAY — A pedestrian died Saturday evening after being struck by a driver in Speedway.

According to the Speedway Police Department, an adult male was attempting to cross the street at West 30th Street and North High School Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with police and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in this incident.

No additional information has been provided.