Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fatal hit and run in the area of 2600 N. Keystone Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said the incident was fatal.

WRTV

IMPD closed down several intersections to begin an investigation, including:



25 th Street @ Keystone Northbound

Street @ Keystone Northbound 28 th Street @ Keystone Southbound

Street @ Keystone Southbound 26th Street Westbound at Keystone Avenue

Check back for updates.

WATCH | Latest Headlines