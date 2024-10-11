Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fatal hit and run in the area of 2600 N. Keystone Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said the incident was fatal.

IMPD closed down several intersections to begin an investigation, including:

  • 25th Street @ Keystone Northbound
  • 28th Street @ Keystone Southbound
  • 26th Street Westbound at Keystone Avenue

Check back for updates.

