INDIANAPOLIS — A person died early Thursday morning on the northeast side when a driver struck them with their car and left the scene, according to police.

IMPD is investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Just hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

