Pendleton officer shot outside Anderson gas station; suspect in serious condition

ANDERSON — A Pendleton officer was shot outside of an Anderson gas station on Tuesday.

According to Anderson Police, officers responded to an officer-involved shooting at 2500 Broadway Street.

Police said preliminary details depict that a Pendleton officer initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle from one of their criminal investigations.

During the traffic stop, the Pendleton Officer detained the

female driver, and while speaking with her, the male suspect began shooting at the officer from inside the vehicle.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect eventually exited the car and fell to the ground.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident, police said.

The Pendleton Officer was struck during the incident and is currently being treated at a local Anderson hospital for minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was ultimately transported to an Indianapolis hospital and is in serious condition.

The Anderson Police Department Investigations Division is leading the investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765.648.6731, or you may report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS.