Pendleton Police Department seeks camera footage in connection with deadly shooting

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is seeking camera footage in connection with a deadly shooting.

In the evening hours of May 5, the Pendleton Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at a home in the 5700 Block of South State Road 67 in Pendleton.

Upon arrival, the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Jared Wininger, was located and pronounced deceased.

The Pendleton Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone with camera footage along State Road 67 between I-69 and County Road 600 South between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. on May 5.

Specifically, officers are seeking footage of individuals on foot or vehicles driving recklessly through the area.

Anyone was information or camera footage is requested to contact Captain Lucas Traylor at 765-778-3933 or by email at ltraylor@pendletonpd.org.

