Person critical after shooting inside southeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a gas station Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting just happened after 1 p.m. at a BP Gas Station in the 4900 block of E. Thompson Road.

Police say there was some type of disturbance before the shooting. Investigators are trying to figure out if the victim and suspect knew each other.

"This is where our community comes in ... it's so important that when somebody was here, they might have seen something. They might have saw information on a vehicle, information on the people even or may have heard something," IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said. "[This is] another incident of a conflict where people need to find a different way to resolve issues. Resolving an issue with a weapon is not the answer. All you do is cause further issues."

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.