Person critically injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting; shooter detained

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was left in critical condition following a shooting in downtown Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 47 South Pennsylvania Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

In connection with the incident, a person has been detained at the scene. According to IMPD, the call reporting the shooting was made by the alleged shooter, who is currently under investigation.

Police are working to determine whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, and a weapon has been recovered.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have indicated that there is no threat to the public at this time.