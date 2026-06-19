Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of person shot in the 2800 block of North Washington Boulevard around noon.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in critical condition with gunshot injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody at this time.

Check back for updates.