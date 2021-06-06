Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Person dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' south side

items.[0].image.alt
Otis Jones/WRTV Photo
One person is dead after a shooting on Saturday, June 5, 2021, on Punto Alto Drive in Indianapolis, according to police.
punto_alto_shooting1.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 20:52:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after a 31-year-old male was shot and killed at a south side apartment complex.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email the victim was found in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive. That's near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!