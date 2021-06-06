Person dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after a 31-year-old male was shot and killed at a south side apartment complex.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email the victim was found in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive. That's near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

