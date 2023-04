INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Monday morning after being shot on the city's northeast side.

An adult male was located by officers when the arrived at a gas station at the intersection. Investigation revealed the man drove to that gas station after being shot in the area of 30th Street and Sherman Drive in the 2800 block of N. Stuart Avenue.

They died at the hospital.

IMPD asks anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.