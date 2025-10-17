Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Indianapolis' west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Donald Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was reported to be in critical condition but later died.

Police believe the incident originated near the intersection of 38th Street and Georgetown Road as a disturbance between two people in two different vehicles.

The circumstances of the disturbance are not yet known to police at this time.

IMPD will be in the area continuing to investigate and speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 262-TIPS.