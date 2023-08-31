1 dead after being shot at a Speedway on the city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a gas station on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a Speedway gas station off North Mitthoefer Road and 10th Street on reports of a person shot at 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was first reported to be in critical condition but later died due to their injuries.

