Person dies after being shot on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person is dead after being shot late Sunday night on Indy’s east side.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7000 block of Red Mill Drive, which is an apartment complex off East 86th Street and North Franklin Road.

Officers arrived to find a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

In an update provided at 11:54 p.m., police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.