Person dies after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot on Indianapolis' east side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 9520 E. 37th Place on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Police have not released additional information about the shooting at this time, including details about potential suspects or what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.