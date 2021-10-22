Person dies from injuries in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot, and previously listed in critical condition, succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

The incident happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to the 7900 block of Palawan Drive, on the city's far east side, for a person shot.

When they arrived, they found the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, and according to police, the suspect stayed at the scene.

However, despite live-saving techniques, the victim has died.