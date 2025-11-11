Person fatally shot on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

IMPD officers responded to 3544 North Oxford Street around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially reported to be awake and breathing, but was later pronounced dead. Homicide investigators are now conducting the investigation.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time. The victim's identity has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story as homicide detectives work to gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.