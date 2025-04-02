Man fatally shot on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of West 32nd Street just around 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the shooting occurred at a location down the street from where police were dispatched.

Police said the incident likely started from a disturbance.

At this time, police have potential suspect information but not enough to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.