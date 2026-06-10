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Person fatally shot on north side of Indianapolis

IMPD Generic Scene Cruisers
WRTV
IMPD Generic Scene Cruisers
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INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to investigate a shots fired incident in the 6700 block of Woodmere Circle in the Delaware Trails area, west of Hoover Road, around 5:41 a.m.

They arrived and located a person suffering a gunshot wound.

IMPD originally reported their condition as “awake and breathing,” though the person died sometime after arriving at a hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to investigate a shots-fired incident in the 6700 block of Woodmere Circle in the Delaware Trails area, west of Hoover Road, around 5:41 a.m.

They arrived and located a person suffering a gunshot wound.

IMPD originally reported their condition as “awake and breathing,” though the person died sometime after arriving at a hospital.