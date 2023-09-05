Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person found dead from apparent homicide in northwest side neighborhood

GENERIC IMPD CRIME SCENE
WRTV
GENERIC IMPD CRIME SCENE
Posted at 7:09 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:09:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person found dead in a northwest side neighborhood is believed to have died by homicide, according to IMPD.

After 9 p.m. on Labor Day, IMPD officers were called to the 6700 block of Stanhope Way for a death investigation. This location is inside a neighborhood off W. 46th Street, just west of Interstate 465.

During the death investigation, it was determined the man had gunshot wounds, which led investigators to open a homicide investigation.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Colten Smith at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE