Person found dead from apparent homicide in northwest side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A person found dead in a northwest side neighborhood is believed to have died by homicide, according to IMPD.

After 9 p.m. on Labor Day, IMPD officers were called to the 6700 block of Stanhope Way for a death investigation. This location is inside a neighborhood off W. 46th Street, just west of Interstate 465.

During the death investigation, it was determined the man had gunshot wounds, which led investigators to open a homicide investigation.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Colten Smith at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.