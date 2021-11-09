Person found dead inside burning car on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted a death investigation early Tuesday after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers and Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of a burning vehicle in the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Brookville Road and Interstate 465 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said first responders found a person dead inside the vehicle. Homicide investigators later went to the scene.

Information about the person’s cause of death and how the vehicle caught fire were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.