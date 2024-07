INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after police found him shot inside a vehicle on the near southeast side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Minnesota Street just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located an adult male fatally shot inside a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

