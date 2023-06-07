Person in critical condition after drive by shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot in a drive by shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street at 3:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, this incident was a drive by shooting. The unidentified victim, 33, lived at the house.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.