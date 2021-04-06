Watch
Person in critical condition after shooting on East 10th Street

Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:37:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on the city's east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 10th Street, police said.

Police found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

