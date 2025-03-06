Person in 'serious' condition following shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy's northeast side Thursday and have shut down streets for an investigation.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of E 25th Street and N Rural on the report of a person shot just around 2 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is reported to be in serious condition at this time.

In response to the investigation, police shut down 25th Street between Eastern Avenue and N Rural.