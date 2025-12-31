Person of interest detained in critical shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says they have a person of interest in custody following a shooting on the southwest side that left a victim in critical condition on Tuesday night.

IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Abbey Dell Drive on the report of a person shot at around 10:35 p.m. Officers found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital by Decatur Medics in critical condition.

Police are investigating and believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.