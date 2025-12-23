Person shot and killed in Camby; Suspect in custody

CAMBY — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested a suspect after one person was shot and killed Tuesday in Camby.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 8700 block of Blooming Grove Drive on reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially searched the area for the suspect. He was eventually apprehended and is now in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.