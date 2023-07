INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot at a senior living facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the facility located near Millside Drive and South Mooresville Road at 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

IMPD says the victim is not cooperating, so information is very limited.

This is a developing story.