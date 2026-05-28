Person shot, critically injured near Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person is in critical condition, and another was detained, following a shooting near the Indiana Convention Center Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to a parking garage in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue on the reports of shots fired.

Officers found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The person is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they have detained one person at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.