Person shot, critically injured on Indy's northeast side; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers located an individual with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is reported to be in critical condition.

A person was detained at the scene, IMPD said.

No further information was provided at this time.